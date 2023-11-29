Home>>
Kyrgyzstan premieres documentary on Belt and Road Initiative
(Xinhua) 11:01, November 29, 2023
BISHKEK, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan hosted the premiere of a documentary film on the Belt and Road on Monday, in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The film vividly reflects the process and achievements of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan over the past decade. Its five episodes cover cooperation in the fields of infrastructure construction, economics and trade, transport, agriculture and culture.
The debut was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Tekebaev, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Chyngyz Esengul, and other guests.
