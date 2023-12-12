Feature: Visiting Chinese scholar devoted to agricultural research in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- In front of the headquarters of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), located in Texcoco in Central Mexico, tens of national flags flutter in the wind.

Wang Hui, a Chinese researcher from Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences (SAAS), was taking samples from a maize plant in the experimental greenhouse.

Wang is among the multiple visiting researchers from China, which established partnership in 1974 with CIMMYT, an international organization focusing on non-profit agricultural research and training.

As an expert in specialty maize, she has been engaged in research on maize genetic breeding for more than 10 years.

Last year, she came to Mexico, the birthplace of maize, as a visiting scholar on maize projects at CIMMYT for one year.

After collecting the samples, Wang entered the laboratory, where it is obligatory to wear a white uniform so as to guarantee the hygiene.

She then started to mix reagents with various maize samples, measuring their protein and trace elements. All the data will, in time, be processed on the computer to conduct further genetic and genomic analysis.

Using genome-wide association study, genomic selection and molecular marker-assisted selection, Wang combines biological breeding with conventional breeding techniques.

Working with researchers from all over the world, Wang contributes to the main purpose of this organization, which is to empower farmers through science and innovation and nourish the world amid a climate crisis.

Wearing an insulated coat, Wang walked into the germplasm bank where over 150,000 wheat germplasm and more than 28,000 maize germplasm are stored.

"China and CIMMYT have long-term collaboration on germplasm resources, which help to develop some important seeds worldwide," she said.

During her one-year research at CIMMYT, Wang has gained a better understanding of local culture and had good cross-cultural communication in the international organization.

"I have broadened my horizons since researchers at CIMMYT come from different countries and academic backgrounds," she said.

"The application of CIMMYT germplasm resources in specialty maize, advanced technological methods, and research achievements can benefit my future career," Wang added.

Wang is one of the over 5,000 Chinese scholars who have participated in the exchange program at CIMMYT.

"Talent exchange serves as a bridge to facilitate the cooperation between China and CIMMYT," Wang said. "This will not only bring the world experience to China's agricultural development, but also give back to the world the Chinese approach to food security."

In 2016, CIMMYT was honored with the International Scientific and Technological Cooperation Award by the Chinese government.

In 2018, the SAAS and CIMMYT jointly established the CIMMYT-China Specialty Maize Research Center (CCSMRC) in Shanghai, which aims to help Shanghai build a science and technology innovation center with global influence.

Later on, Wang will return to China and continue her research on specialty maize germplasm with all the experiences learned and an unforgettable memory living in Mexico.

