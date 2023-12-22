China's Hunan takes effective measures to ensure stable vegetable supply

Xinhua) 11:17, December 22, 2023

A villager checks the operation of a heating stove at a greenhouse base for vegetable plantation in Jinggang Town of Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Effective measures have been taken at local greenhouse base for vegetable plantation, such as applying more agricultural greenhouse films and employing supplement lights, to minimize the impact inflicted by snowfall and other freezing conditions on vegetable cultivation and ensure stable supply.

A villager checks the temperature and moisture inside a greenhouse via a mobile phone application at a greenhouse base for vegetable plantation in Jinggang Town of Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager transfers vegetable seedlings at a greenhouse base for vegetable plantation in Jinggang Town of Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager picks peppers at a greenhouse base for vegetable plantation in Jinggang Town of Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager checks the operation of supplement lights and the applying of agricultural greenhouse films at a greenhouse base for vegetable plantation in Jinggang Town of Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2023 shows a greenhouse base for vegetable plantation in Jinggang Town of Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager applies agricultural greenhouse films on vegetables at a greenhouse base for vegetable plantation in Jinggang Town of Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager applies agricultural greenhouse films on vegetables at a greenhouse base for vegetable plantation in Jinggang Town of Wangcheng District, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

