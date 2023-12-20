Technicians ensure power supply amid cold wave in central China's Hunan

Xinhua) 08:33, December 20, 2023

Power supply technicians Yin Bin (R) and Long Yujun return after checking the icing condition of a power transmission tower at an observation station on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Power supply technicians Yin Bin and Long Yujun check the icing condition of a power transmission tower at an observation station on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Power supply technicians Yin Bin (R) and Long Yujun measure the temperature at an observation station on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows power facilities on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows power supply technicians Yin Bin and Long Yujun returning to the power plant after checking the icing condition of the power transmission lines on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows power supply technicians Yin Bin and Long Yujun heading to check the icing condition of the power transmission lines at an observation station on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Power supply technicians Yin Bin and Long Yujun check the icing condition of the power transmission lines and tower at an observation station on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Power supply technician Yin Bin checks the icing condition of the power transmission lines at an observation station on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows power facilities on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows power facilities on Xihuang Mountain on the border between Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County and Mayang Miao Autonomous County of Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province. Due to the recent strong cold wave sweeping across Hunan Province, some power transmission lines crossing Xihuang Mountain experienced icing. Power supply technicians have been conducting daily inspections and maintenance work on power transmission facilities to ensure a reliable power supply. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

