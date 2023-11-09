Xiaohe Township in C China makes great efforts to promote local artists

Xinhua) 09:40, November 09, 2023

A deliveryman is about to put oil painting works into his tricycle at Wushi Museum of Contemporary Art in Xiaohe Township of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 8, 2023. More than 400 villagers in the town, who take the brush and create paintings when there is not much work to do in the farmland, take the lead to enter the art market that can assure an average monthly income of 3,500 RMB (about 480 U.S. dollars). Local government has been making great efforts in recent years to promote the artists by setting up a logistic terminal to facilitate the sales of the art works on the e-commerce platform. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager puts stone paintings in place at Wushi Museum of Contemporary Art in Xiaohe Township of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 8, 2023. More than 400 villagers in the town, who take the brush and create paintings when there is not much work to do in the farmland, take the lead to enter the art market that can assure an average monthly income of 3,500 RMB (about 480 U.S. dollars). Local government has been making great efforts in recent years to promote the artists by setting up a logistic terminal to facilitate the sales of the art works on the e-commerce platform. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager demonstrates how to buy their paintings through mini program at Wushi Museum of Contemporary Art in Xiaohe Township of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 8, 2023. More than 400 villagers in the town, who take the brush and create paintings when there is not much work to do in the farmland, take the lead to enter the art market that can assure an average monthly income of 3,500 RMB (about 480 U.S. dollars). Local government has been making great efforts in recent years to promote the artists by setting up a logistic terminal to facilitate the sales of the art works on the e-commerce platform. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the view of Xiaohe Township of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province. More than 400 villagers in the town, who take the brush and create paintings when there is not much work to do in the farmland, take the lead to enter the art market that can assure an average monthly income of 3,500 RMB (about 480 U.S. dollars). Local government has been making great efforts in recent years to promote the artists by setting up a logistic terminal to facilitate the sales of the art works on the e-commerce platform. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager paints on a stone at Wushi Village in Xiaohe Township of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 8, 2023. More than 400 villagers in the town, who take the brush and create paintings when there is not much work to do in the farmland, take the lead to enter the art market that can assure an average monthly income of 3,500 RMB (about 480 U.S. dollars). Local government has been making great efforts in recent years to promote the artists by setting up a logistic terminal to facilitate the sales of the art works on the e-commerce platform. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager paints on a stone at Wushi Village in Xiaohe Township of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 8, 2023. More than 400 villagers in the town, who take the brush and create paintings when there is not much work to do in the farmland, take the lead to enter the art market that can assure an average monthly income of 3,500 RMB (about 480 U.S. dollars). Local government has been making great efforts in recent years to promote the artists by setting up a logistic terminal to facilitate the sales of the art works on the e-commerce platform. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager paints with oil at Wushi Village in Xiaohe Township of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 8, 2023. More than 400 villagers in the town, who take the brush and create paintings when there is not much work to do in the farmland, take the lead to enter the art market that can assure an average monthly income of 3,500 RMB (about 480 U.S. dollars). Local government has been making great efforts in recent years to promote the artists by setting up a logistic terminal to facilitate the sales of the art works on the e-commerce platform. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A villager packs a piece of oil painting at Wushi Museum of Contemporary Art in Xiaohe Township of Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 8, 2023. More than 400 villagers in the town, who take the brush and create paintings when there is not much work to do in the farmland, take the lead to enter the art market that can assure an average monthly income of 3,500 RMB (about 480 U.S. dollars). Local government has been making great efforts in recent years to promote the artists by setting up a logistic terminal to facilitate the sales of the art works on the e-commerce platform. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)