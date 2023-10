3rd China-Europe Int'l Art Biennial kicks off in Vienna, Austria

(新华网) 11:34, October 08, 2023

A visitor takes photos of exhibits during the 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 6, 2023. The 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Children walk past exhibits at the 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 6, 2023. The 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Visitors look at an exhibit during the 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 6, 2023. The 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Visitors look at an exhibit during the 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 6, 2023. The 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during the 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 6, 2023. The 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/He Canling)

