Mastering Laoting shadow puppet making in eight minutes
(People's Daily App) 15:20, August 24, 2023
Laoting shadow puppetry originates in Laoting county, North China's Hebei Province. This episode explores the unique charm of this local folk art and how shadow puppets are made by hand.
