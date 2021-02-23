Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Shadow puppet show held ahead of upcoming Chinese lantern festival in Qinghai

(Xinhua)    09:45, February 23, 2021

Folk artist Yao Yasheng performs a shadow puppet show at Ping'an District of Haidong, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 22, 2021. Various cultural events are held here ahead of the upcoming Chinese lantern festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


