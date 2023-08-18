Digital shadow puppetry exhibition opens Saturday

A digital art exhibition celebrating Chinese shadow puppetry will open this Saturday in the North Bund Area of Shanghai. Over 3,000 collected images of shadow puppets will be displayed on the gallery's wall-to-wall screens.

