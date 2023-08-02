It all starts with art

When it comes to igniting conversations, forging friendships, and delving into life stories, one topic usually stands the test of time — art. And these connections built through art can cross cultures and borders.

In the latest episode of China Daily's video series Youth Power, which aired online on July 30, art-loving Gen Zers from different countries and regions gathered at the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts in Dalian, Liaoning province, to discuss topics on beauty, art, and the essence of life.

At the beginning of the episode, each guest presented an object they believed can best exemplify the splendor of Chinese art and culture.

For example, Pismennaia Aleksandra from Russia brought a giant traditional Chinese knot. Currently a graduate student of architecture and environmental design at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in Chongqing, Aleksandra was astonished by how a seemingly simple long rope can be meticulously woven and knotted into an aesthetic double-layered symmetrical design.

Jun Yehyoung from South Korea, studying at Tsinghua University's Academy of Arts &Design, brought a jersey of the academy's basketball team. The jersey, featuring a group of Buddhas from the murals of Dunhuang's Mogao Caves, joyfully playing musical instruments together, was designed by Jun and his fellow teammates. It's a beautiful combination of Chinese culture and the athletic spirit of Tsinghua University.

Giacomo Bruni from Italy picked five traditional Chinese paint brushes of different sizes. Currently pursuing his studies in traditional Chinese landscape painting at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Bruni has developed a profound fascination for Chinese paint brushes. "In my view, the brush encapsulates the creativity of the world. It encapsulates yin and yang with the hardness of its handle and the softness of its hair," he explained.

And for Song Deao, a Chinese graduate student at the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, he chose the official mascots used to promote winter sports in China, released by the General Administration of Sport of China in 2019, of which he was involved in the design. To Song, the two cartoon characters embody the professional pursuit of artists in creating art that resonates with the public. For example, one of them wears a pair of tiger-head shoes and a longevity lock around its neck, and they both have traditional cloud patterns on their clothes. "These mascots reflect the lively and cheerful aesthetics of modern China and are appreciated and enjoyed by people of all ages," said Song.

In the latest episode of China Daily's video series Youth Power, which aired online on July 30, art-loving Gen Zers from different countries and regions gathered at the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts in Dalian, Liaoning province, to discuss topics on beauty, art, and the essence of life.[Photo provided to China Daily]

The different selections stirred up more discussions about art, including long-debated topics like what makes something art, whether there should be a value hierarchy in the arts, how art should be appreciated and what people can learn from their encounters with art.

"I think the beauty of art is that there is no right or wrong, and there are no limits," said Jiratchaya Phinyoworakul, a Thai student at Fudan University in Shanghai. "I found that China is very large and has a lot of ethnic minority groups and each minority group also has their own kinds of art that they enjoy."

To Lian Liia, a Russian student at the Academy of Arts &Design, Tsinghua University, art not only helps individuals become better versions of themselves but also fosters equal dialogue among diverse cultures and nations. "The standard of art is changing in art history, but one thing has never changed — people's pursuit of the truth, goodness and beauty," she said. In her view, art is also an indispensable element in achieving shared prosperity and collective progress for human civilization and society.

Meanwhile, there is an unavoidable topic when it comes to what makes art art: the reality that artificial intelligence — the likes of Open AI's ChatGPT — has demonstrated the ability to create a vast number of artworks in a short period of time without human involvement, prompting people to ponder the essence and future prospects of artistic creation. But Sun Yuxin, an undergraduate student at Hubei Institute of Fine Arts in Wuhan, Hubei province, doesn't see it as a problem or feel threatened by it.

"Artificial intelligence can be a good helper for art creators, assisting us in sharing the workload and saving time," he said. "AI's involvement in art creation will not diminish the vitality of art. Instead, it prompts society to pay greater attention to humanity and the emotions and reflections behind technology."

After coming to China to study art, these young people have developed unique understandings of Chinese art and culture, with some even planning to make it their lifelong career path.

"There is a lack of knowledge about China, especially in Europe and other Western countries. I have this opportunity to learn about China and study from Chinese sources. It's the most important thing," said Bruni. He hopes that he can be a bridge between Chinese and Western art.

Phinyoworakul, who has tens of thousands of followers on YouTube, regularly shares her experiences studying in China on her channel, including informative insights and opinions about Chinese art. "I want to talk more about Chinese art on my YouTube channel, for example, visiting art museums and art exhibitions in Shanghai," she said. "Maybe I will create a community of people who are interested in Chinese art as a hobby to foster an even greater love for Chinese art."

