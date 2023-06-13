Home>>
How to turn a statue into a two-dimensional picture
15:13, June 13, 2023
Stone rubbings are one of the major inventions from ancient China. Using paper and ink, the engraved surfaces can be copied to preserve history. Check this video to see how to "copy" a three-dimensional statue into a amazing picture.
