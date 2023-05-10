CAFA holds 2023 postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:59, May 10, 2023

Visitors view a piece of artwork named "ON" at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Visitors view sculptures at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Visitors view oil paintings at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Visitors view oil paintings at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Visitors view a sculpture at 2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2023. Over 3,000 pieces of postgraduate works were displayed in the exhibition, including paintings, sculptures, digital art, etc. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)