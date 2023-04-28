Self-Portrait Masterpieces from Uffizi Galleries Collections open to public in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:14, April 28, 2023

A visitor is seen at the Self-Portrait Masterpieces from the Uffizi Galleries Collections at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2023. The Self-Portrait Masterpieces from the Uffizi Galleries Collections was opened to the public on Thursday at the National Museum of China in Beijing and will last until Sept. 10. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows Raphael's Self-portrait at the Self-Portrait Masterpieces from the Uffizi Galleries Collections at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The Self-Portrait Masterpieces from the Uffizi Galleries Collections was opened to the public on Thursday at the National Museum of China in Beijing and will last until Sept. 10. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a self-portrait of Marc Chagall at the Self-Portrait Masterpieces from the Uffizi Galleries Collections at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The Self-Portrait Masterpieces from the Uffizi Galleries Collections was opened to the public on Thursday at the National Museum of China in Beijing and will last until Sept. 10. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

