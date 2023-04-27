Vivid sketches created with burnt stick

(People's Daily App) 16:08, April 27, 2023

Click and watch these vivid sketch paintings created by Ding Chunmei, 53, from Liaocheng, East China's Shandong Province. Although Ding has never received professional art training, she has a talent for painting and is especially skilled in painting ancient Chinese figures with burnt wood sticks.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Lou Qingqing)

