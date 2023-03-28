Home>>
The art of batik making
(People's Daily App) 15:16, March 28, 2023
Batik making is part of the local intangible cultural heritage of the Miao ethnic group in China. Click on the video to see how to make a batik with hand-drawn images, and enjoy the art.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Cover photo: Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
