Inspiring pen drawings of historic buildings
(People's Daily App) 14:26, February 28, 2023
When an artist is drawing with the spirit of workmanship, the work can be as neat as an industrial drawing — not dull or boring but superb and precise due to delicate brushwork. This artist is depicting profound and antique Chinese historic buildings.
(Compiled by Xiong Yiyang; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
