Home>>
Mobile video clip captures perfect angle
(People's Daily App) 15:20, December 01, 2022
This video clip by a tourist of the Gexian Mountain scenic area looks uncannily like the scroll painting A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains by Wang Ximeng of the Song Dynasty (960-1279).
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sand painting artist presents beauty of Chinese-style romance to world
- Oil painting industry thrives in Tunchang County, S China's Hainan
- Artist in SW China's Chongqing turns stones into "animals"
- Classical painting recreated on porcelain
- Artist dedicates 27 years to "painting" on paper with knives in NE China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.