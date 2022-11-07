Home>>
Classical painting recreated on porcelain
(People's Daily App) 17:38, November 07, 2022
A Chinese artist recreates the classical painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival" on porcelain. The original artwork by Song Dynasty (960-1279) painter Zhang Zeduan is a handscroll painting that depicts bustling scenes of Bianjing, the then-capital, now known as Kaifeng in Henan Province.
(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Yang Yang)
Photos
