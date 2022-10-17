Security staffer in Shenzhen beautifies parks with colorful paintings

People's Daily Online) 16:11, October 17, 2022

Li Ping became a member of the security staff at a park in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province in 2019 when he was 52 years. Seeing that the park was full of rusty manhole covers and plain electricity boxes, Li, who previously studied drawing, came up with the idea of beautifying these items.

Combo photo shows electricity boxes, a manhole cover and a tree trunk painted with colorful drawings by Li Ping in parks in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

He began painting vines and flowers on walls at the park's gate, which pleased the park's management bureau. Since then, painting has become part of his work.

As Li gradually became better known, other parks started inviting him to paint for them. He created more than 300 drawings for the city’s parks in two years.

Recently, Li was transferred to Shenzhen Central Park to beautify the park. "Shenzhen is an inclusive city where I rediscovered my passion for painting while in my fifties. I am happy to contribute to the city," Li said.

Li Ping draws on a stump in Shenzhen Central Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo/Xinhua)

Li Ping reads a book at a bookstore in Shenzhen Central Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo/Xinhua)

Combo photo shows manhole covers decorated with colorful paintings by Li Ping in parks in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Li Ping draws on a revetment in a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo/Xinhua)

A tourist takes a photo of Li Ping, who draws on a stump in Shenzhen Central Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo/Xinhua)

Li Ping poses for a photo with drawings he created in a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo/Xinhua)

Combo photo shows stumps decorated with colorful paintings by Li Ping in parks in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

