Painter masters the art of illusion

(People's Daily App) 14:22, June 20, 2022

If you see a tree that floating in midair, don't believe your eyes. You could be witnessing the work of this painter who creates amazing effects with telegraph poles, walls and tree trunks that blend with the landscape in the background. Trees appear to be suspended in space and animals painted on the walls appear as three-dimensional.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Wang Zi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)