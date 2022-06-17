Serenity creates beauty

With a simple brush, ink, and paper, one can immerse into a different zone and create beauty. Have you ever tried this in a creative studio?

Since Tang Dynasty (618–907), the development of ink-painting has continued for more than thousand years.

