Exquisite meticulous painting brings creations to life

(People's Daily App) 14:58, April 27, 2022

Have you ever seen such a vivid kitten or delicious-looking grapes on paper? Meticulous painting is a Chinese painting technique that uses bamboo brushes for very detailed work on a special treated paper.

Click to learn about this exquisite style of painting.

