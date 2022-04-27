Home>>
Exquisite meticulous painting brings creations to life
(People's Daily App) 14:58, April 27, 2022
Have you ever seen such a vivid kitten or delicious-looking grapes on paper? Meticulous painting is a Chinese painting technique that uses bamboo brushes for very detailed work on a special treated paper.
Click to learn about this exquisite style of painting.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
