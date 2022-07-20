Home>>
Young Chinese artists create magnificent wall paintings to beautify hometown in border region of SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 14:47, July 20, 2022
|Photo shows a person posing for a picture with a wall painting created by several young people of the Dai ethnic group in Dashuijing village, Gengma county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yan Wenjiao)
Several young people of the Dai ethnic group in Dashuijing village, Gengma county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province have created three-dimensional paintings on the walls of residential buildings in their village, such as the images of millstones, spinning tops, a cockfight, pumpkins, corn and cows, all of which are closely associated with the daily life of local residents. The wall paintings, which have added color to the village, have come together to create a scenic spot in the locality.
Currently, seven border villages in Gengma county are building their own cultural brands, including Dashuijing village.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young artist brings ancient Chinese classics to life with her paintings
- Painting artist's magic to be 'invisible'
- Pic story: mural artist paints wall paintings in hometown in SW China
- Painter masters the art of illusion
- Serenity creates beauty
- Young artists brighten Wuhan with paintings
- Villagers in Henan make a fortune by making tiger paintings
- A symbol of hope: Han Meilin's pig painting shines with petal patterns
- Exquisite meticulous painting brings creations to life
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.