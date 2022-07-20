Young Chinese artists create magnificent wall paintings to beautify hometown in border region of SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:47, July 20, 2022

Photo shows a person posing for a picture with a wall painting created by several young people of the Dai ethnic group in Dashuijing village, Gengma county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yan Wenjiao)

Several young people of the Dai ethnic group in Dashuijing village, Gengma county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province have created three-dimensional paintings on the walls of residential buildings in their village, such as the images of millstones, spinning tops, a cockfight, pumpkins, corn and cows, all of which are closely associated with the daily life of local residents. The wall paintings, which have added color to the village, have come together to create a scenic spot in the locality.

Currently, seven border villages in Gengma county are building their own cultural brands, including Dashuijing village.

