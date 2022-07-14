Young artist brings ancient Chinese classics to life with her paintings

(People's Daily App) 10:38, July 14, 2022

Wang Xiaoyi, born in 1992, is an illustrator who specializes in paintings of landscapes featuring the recurring motifs of worlds enclosed by bowls, vases and spoons.

Better known by her online pseudonym Hucong Misuan, Wang acquired her inspirations from historical dramas on television. Gradually, she became fond of drawing in an antique style inspired by her imagination, and started her career as an antique illustrator.

Her works are unique. In her paintings, people always only show their backs and the entire worlds exist enclosed in bowls or vases.

She has been invited to draw promotion posters for hit films and dramas, such as Disney's live-action Mulan.

One of her famous works is Collections of Illustrations for the Book of Songs, in which she has drawn illustrations for the 160 poems from The Book of Songs, the oldest existing collection of Chinese poetry dating back more than 2,000 years.

Her work is loved by many young people. She has gained over 1 million fans on Douyin and Kuaishou, two popular short-video sharing platforms in China.

"Tradition can be popular too. There are gems from the old times," she said, adding that she is willing to dig those gems out, dust them off, and present them to people.

(Story by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Global People magazine)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)