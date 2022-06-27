Pic story: mural artist paints wall paintings in hometown in SW China

Liu Zhicheng (C) poses for a photo with villagers after finishing a wall painting in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

A non-profit "post-95s" wall painter, hailing from Yongsheng County of Lijiang City, gained popularity both among villagers in his hometown and netizens on social media platforms.

The mural artist named Liu Zhicheng has painted more than 20 wall paintings of different themes in many villages of his hometown.

His artworks have added color to the villages and attracted many tourists as the short videos recording the painting process went viral on the internet.

"It is my honor and my pleasure to have the chance of prettying up the surroundings with my artistry," said Liu. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Villagers view Liu Zhicheng's wall painting in Cuihu Village, Sanchuan Township, Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

Liu Zhicheng (R) works on a wall painting in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

Liu Zhicheng works on a wall painting in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

Liu Zhicheng works on a wall painting in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows Liu Zhicheng working on a wall painting in Sanchuan Township, Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Liu Zhicheng (R) works on a short video with his peer in Cuihu Village, Sanchuan Township, Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows Liu Zhicheng (R) working on a wall painting in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Liu Zhicheng works on a wall painting in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

Liu Zhicheng draws up the draft of a wall painting at home in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 25, 2022.

Liu Zhicheng works on a wall painting in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

Liu Zhicheng takes a break with his wall painting in the background in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 24, 2022.

