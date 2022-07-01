Home>>
Painting artist's magic to be 'invisible'
(People's Daily App) 15:52, July 01, 2022
A painting artist in China combines body painting and physical space to integrate him into the scene and become "invisible." Click on the video to see the stunning artistic effect.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.