Friday, July 01, 2022

Painting artist's magic to be 'invisible'

(People's Daily App) 15:52, July 01, 2022

A painting artist in China combines body painting and physical space to integrate him into the scene and become "invisible." Click on the video to see the stunning artistic effect.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

