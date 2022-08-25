Home>>
Mouthwatering painting of beef noodles
(People's Daily App) 15:22, August 25, 2022
This oil painting of a bowl of beef noodles looks so real that visitors say they want a bite.
The work is painted by a Chinese artist Lai Yuesen, who is known for his super-realistic oil paintings.
(Compiled by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
