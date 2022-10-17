Home>>
Chinese painter makes hyperrealistic paintings with color and brush
(People's Daily App) 16:17, October 17, 2022
A Chinese artist wowed netizens by creating incredibly life-like paintings of vegetables and fruits with his excellent brush skills.
See his secret to making such extreme photorealistic paintings.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
