Monday, October 17, 2022

Chinese painter makes hyperrealistic paintings with color and brush

(People's Daily App) 16:17, October 17, 2022

A Chinese artist wowed netizens by creating incredibly life-like paintings of vegetables and fruits with his excellent brush skills.

See his secret to making such extreme photorealistic paintings.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

