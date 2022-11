Oil painting industry thrives in Tunchang County, S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:42, November 24, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows a painter packing oil paintings at a gallery on the oil painting street of Tunchang County, south China's Hainan Province. Tunchang County boasts oil painting as its characteristic industry. The annual production value of Tunchang oil paintings reaches about 7,000,000 RMB (977,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows galleries on the oil painting street of Tunchang County, south China's Hainan Province. Tunchang County boasts oil painting as its characteristic industry. The annual production value of Tunchang oil paintings reaches about 7,000,000 RMB (977,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows a painter painting an oil painting at a gallery on the oil painting street of Tunchang County, south China's Hainan Province. Tunchang County boasts oil painting as its characteristic industry. The annual production value of Tunchang oil paintings reaches about 7,000,000 RMB (977,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows the oil painting street of Tunchang County, south China's Hainan Province. Tunchang County boasts oil painting as its characteristic industry. The annual production value of Tunchang oil paintings reaches about 7,000,000 RMB (977,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2022 shows a painter painting an oil painting at a gallery on the oil painting street of Tunchang County, south China's Hainan Province. Tunchang County boasts oil painting as its characteristic industry. The annual production value of Tunchang oil paintings reaches about 7,000,000 RMB (977,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2022 shows oil paintings at a gallery on the oil painting street of Tunchang County, south China's Hainan Province. Tunchang County boasts oil painting as its characteristic industry. The annual production value of Tunchang oil paintings reaches about 7,000,000 RMB (977,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows a gallery on the oil painting street of Tunchang County, south China's Hainan Province. Tunchang County boasts oil painting as its characteristic industry. The annual production value of Tunchang oil paintings reaches about 7,000,000 RMB (977,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

