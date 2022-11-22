Disappearing canvas: a painter's illusion

(People's Daily App) 13:48, November 22, 2022

Recently, artists have invented a novel illusion. They set up a canvas on the street and paint the surrounding scenery realistically. Suddenly, objects start disappearing. Check it out!

(Video source: Kuaishou; Video edited by Zhao Xiaobei; Compiled by Wu Yimeng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)