Young artist's fresh take on traditional Chinese painting
(People's Daily App) 15:45, March 27, 2023
Artists usually work on traditional Chinese paintings with ink brushes, but this young artist has come up with many other ideas to paint in a unique way.
Dipping fingers in ink or using a toothbrush, this creative painter has wowed many on social media by delivering great works with the simplest tools one can ever imagine.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
