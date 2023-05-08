Skilled rural artisan hand-paints neat and artistic characters on walls

May 08, 2023

Using only a brush and a bucket of paint, this artisan is able to write neat and orderly Chinese characters on a wall as if it is printed by machines. Because of his fantastic craftsmanship, he is dubbed a "walking printer."

(Video source: Kuaishou)

