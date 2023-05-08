Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo kicks off in Harbin

Xinhua) 13:20, May 08, 2023

People visit the Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2023. The Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo kicked off here on Sunday and will last till May 10. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

People buy products at the Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2023. The Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo kicked off here on Sunday and will last till May 10. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People visit the Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2023. The Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo kicked off here on Sunday and will last till May 10. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A foreign exhibitor arranges products at the Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2023. The Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo kicked off here on Sunday and will last till May 10. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A visitor poses for photos at the Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2023. The Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo kicked off here on Sunday and will last till May 10. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People take photos at the Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2023. The Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo kicked off here on Sunday and will last till May 10. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Northeast Asia Art & Design Expo kicked off here on Sunday and will last till May 10. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)