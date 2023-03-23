Languages

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Making art from shells

(People's Daily App) 16:58, March 23, 2023

Making works of art and jewelry by using pieces of carved shells is an ancient craft, combining artistic creation with nature's mystery. Check out how beautiful these carved shells can be when shaped and joined together.

