Tourists visit Fahai Temple Mural Art Center in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:40, February 02, 2023

Tourists visit the Fahai Temple Mural Art Center in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 31, 2022. The art center presents the original mural paintings through 4K HD display and dome screen. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows the exhibits at the Fahai Temple Mural Art Center in Beijing, capital of China. The art center presents the original mural paintings through 4K HD display and dome screen. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

