Traditional fan: A symbol of Chinese people

(People's Daily App) 16:35, January 12, 2023

A fan was one of the essential personal belongings of ancient Chinese people. Sun Yaqing, a fan craftsman, makes different types of Chinese traditional fans. His works retain simplicity and elegance while integrating elements of modern fashion.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

