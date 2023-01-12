Home>>
Traditional fan: A symbol of Chinese people
(People's Daily App) 16:35, January 12, 2023
A fan was one of the essential personal belongings of ancient Chinese people. Sun Yaqing, a fan craftsman, makes different types of Chinese traditional fans. His works retain simplicity and elegance while integrating elements of modern fashion.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Art works by Arab artists showcased in Jingdezhen, east China’s Jiangxi
- Art exhibition held at Times Art Museum in Beijing
- Art injects fresh life into previously impoverished village in SW China's Guizhou
- Chinese artist creates incredible drawings of 13 cat species in China using nail gun
- China achieves fruitful results in international art exchanges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.