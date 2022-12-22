Art works by Arab artists showcased in Jingdezhen, east China’s Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 17:04, December 22, 2022

An exhibition of art works by Arab artists kicks off at an art gallery in Jingdezhen city, east China’s Jiangxi Province, on Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo/Huang Qiaojun)

The 5th Arabic Arts Festival was held between Dec. 19 and 20 in Jingdezhen city, east China’s Jiangxi Province. An important part of the festival was the exhibition featuring art works by famous Arab artists, which was held at an art gallery in Jingdezhen.

Eighty paintings, 20 sculptures and 20 porcelain works by Arab artists, as well as 30 other porcelain works created by Chinese artists for the festival, went on display during the exhibition.

Over the past more than 10 years, more than 170 artists from 22 Arab countries have been invited to places across China to draw artistic inspiration for their art works. They produced a total of 549 paintings, sculptures and porcelain works, which have been collected by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

