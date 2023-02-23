Peacock's plumage resembles ancient painting

This peacock in Nantong, Jiangsu Province is growing into a work of art. Its feathers are developing an uncanny resemblance to an ancient Chinese painting. Many Chinese internet users are amazed, saying the pattern on the feathers is just like the well-known painting A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains by Wang Ximeng of the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

