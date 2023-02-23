Home>>
Peacock's plumage resembles ancient painting
(People's Daily App) 14:23, February 23, 2023
This peacock in Nantong, Jiangsu Province is growing into a work of art. Its feathers are developing an uncanny resemblance to an ancient Chinese painting. Many Chinese internet users are amazed, saying the pattern on the feathers is just like the well-known painting A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains by Wang Ximeng of the Song Dynasty (960-1279).
(Produced by Zhang Xuhong, Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Into the wondrous world of wool art
- Tourists visit Fahai Temple Mural Art Center in Beijing
- China's capital strives to develop into performing arts hub
- Traditional fan: A symbol of Chinese people
- Michael Goedhuis: Ink painting is the most idealistic and intellectually daring form of art
- David Paskett: Sketching Chinese stories with his paintbrush
- Art works by Arab artists showcased in Jingdezhen, east China’s Jiangxi
- Art exhibition held at Times Art Museum in Beijing
- Art injects fresh life into previously impoverished village in SW China's Guizhou
- European art masterpieces on display in China's Chengdu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.