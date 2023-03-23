Parisian performance mixing Chinese music and martial arts impresses audience

By Huang Jingjing (People's Daily App) 16:45, March 23, 2023

A video of a young Chinese woman playing the zither and another practicing martial arts in front of the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre in Paris has become a social media hit.

In the video, Ling Yun, born in Southwest China's Sichuan Province in 1998, performs martial arts with a Chinese fan, while Peng Jingxuan, born in Central China's Hunan Province in 1995 who is studying harp at the National Conservatory of Music in Bordeaux, plays the guzheng, a traditional Chinese zither. Both wear red traditional Chinese costumes.

The video has gained millions of views and likes on Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

"Ling Yun had just come to France and asked me if it was okay to shoot a video with her," Peng told the People's Daily on Wednesday. "We share a similar style and many of our followers often suggest we cooperate. So, we hit it off and agreed."

The video is a good opportunity to showcase Chinese culture, she added.

Ling, a disciple of the Emei school of martial arts, has 12.83 million followers on Douyin. Peng, who often dresses up in traditional Chinese clothing and performs on streets of France, has 9.76 million followers.

(Video: courtesy of Peng Jingxuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)