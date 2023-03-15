Chinese artist creates stunning paper sculptures

(People's Daily App) 14:58, March 15, 2023

Li Hongbo, a contemporary Chinese artist and the head of the country's first paper art research institute, has created many stunning three-dimensional paper sculptures.

His paper works may look like they're carved out of stone. But upon closer inspection, you will notice that they're actually made out of thousands of sheets of paper.

Paper sculpture, an ancient yet ever-evolving art form, is gaining worldwide recognition.

Greatly inspired by the traditional Chinese paper lantern, Li saw the possibility of creating three-dimensional paper sculptures.

These incredible paper sculptures are vivid and captivating, showcasing Chinese craftsmanship, creativity and innovation.

(Compiled by Chen Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)