Home>>
Hidden stone sculptures appear after water level lowers in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 10:57, March 02, 2023
Stone sculptures dating back to Tang (618-907) and Song Dynasty (960-1279) emerge after water level lowers at Anyue County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stunning Chinese lacquer thread sculpture
- Snow sculpture of Quebec Winter Carnival mascot displayed in NE China
- Nationwide ice sculpture competition for college students kicks off in NE China
- Relief sculpture fresco: A new dimension for wall art
- Transformation of bamboo
- Rubber sculptor: Innovation with old tires
- Senior inheritor uses innovation to pass on traditional painted sculpture craft
- Ancient sculpture remnants reunited after 3,000 years
- Craftsman in Shanxi brings ancient painted Buddhist sculptures back to life
- ICH inheritor in NW China’s Xinjiang integrates local features with paper-pulp sculptures
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.