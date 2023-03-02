We Are China

Hidden stone sculptures appear after water level lowers in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 10:57, March 02, 2023

Stone sculptures dating back to Tang (618-907) and Song Dynasty (960-1279) emerge after water level lowers at Anyue County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

