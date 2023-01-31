Snow sculpture of Quebec Winter Carnival mascot displayed in NE China

HARBIN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- A giant snow sculpture of the mascot of the Quebec Winter Carnival in Canada has been put on display in Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province.

The mascot, a friendly snowman named Bonhomme Carnaval, has been reproduced in snow on a grand scale, making its debut at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo. Measuring 10 meters high and five meters wide, the sculpture used 200 cubic meters of snow in total.

The public display is also among the events of the ongoing 39th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.

Heilongjiang Province is a popular destination for winter tourism in China. The provincial capital, Harbin, has gained international attention for the international ice and snow festival, which features massive, elaborate ice sculptures, competitions and winter sports.

