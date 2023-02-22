Home>>
Stunning Chinese lacquer thread sculpture
(People's Daily App) 15:08, February 22, 2023
Check out this stunning Chinese lacquer thread sculpture! Lacquer thread sculpture is an artform that uses well-tempered lacquer threads to build decorative patterns. Listed as part of China's national intangible heritage, it originated in the mid-17th century and was especially popular in Southeast China's Fujian Province.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
