Bricks reimagined as works of art

(People's Daily App) 16:13, May 24, 2023

Witness the intriguing transformation of mundane bricks into remarkable pieces of art. Marvel as an artist reshapes them into a cliffside garden, a functioning kettle, and other unique forms.

