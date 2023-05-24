Home>>
Bricks reimagined as works of art
(People's Daily App) 16:13, May 24, 2023
Witness the intriguing transformation of mundane bricks into remarkable pieces of art. Marvel as an artist reshapes them into a cliffside garden, a functioning kettle, and other unique forms.
