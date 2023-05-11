China Quyi Artists Association elects new head

Xinhua) 09:46, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Feng Gong, a well-known Chinese crosstalk artist, has been elected as the new president of the China Quyi Artists Association, at the conclusion of the organization's ninth National Congress.

The event was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday and was attended by over 260 Quyi artist delegates from various regions across the country.

The China Quyi Artists Association is a non-governmental organization consisting of professional artists who specialize in various folk vocal art forms, including ballad singing, storytelling, comic dialogue, clapper talk, and crosstalk.

During the congress, the delegates reviewed and approved a work report, revised the association's charter, and elected a new leadership team for the organization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)