Pic story: French artist does lacquer art research and creation in Chongqing, SW China

June 01, 2023

Vincent Cazeneuve is pictured outside his studio in Songbai Village of Beiping Town, Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Vincent Cazeneuve's studio, a two-story wooden house surrounded by lacquer trees, is located deep in the Daba Mountains in Beiping Town of Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Fascinated by lacquer art, the French artist came to China 15 years ago with the aim of finding the suitable species of lacquer tree to make lacquer artworks. He had visited many places in China, and finally settled down in Chengkou County of Chongqing where the species of high yield and superior quality of lacquer trees grow.

In recent years, Chengkou County has promoted the development of lacquer tree plantation, attracting more and more people like Vincent to do lacquer art research and creation here.

To make his works more diversified and attractive, Vincent has creatively integrated the traditional lacquer art with traditional manual skills like cloth weaving and bamboo split knitting. As to the future, Vincent hopes to stay in Chengkou County and learn more about traditional Chinese culture to create more lacquer art works with better textures.

Vincent Cazeneuve examines a piece of polished lacquer artwork outside his studio in Songbai Village of Beiping Town, Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Vincent Cazeneuve works at his studio in Songbai Village of Beiping Town, Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Vincent Cazeneuve plays the shakuhachi flute at his studio in Songbai Village of Beiping Town, Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Vincent Cazeneuve works at his studio in Songbai Village of Beiping Town, Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Vincent Cazeneuve and villagers lacquer the artworks at his studio in Songbai Village of Beiping Town, Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Vincent Cazeneuve examines polished lacquer artworks outside his studio in Songbai Village of Beiping Town, Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

