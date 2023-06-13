Home>>
Masterpieces of ancient Rome on display in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 13:59, June 13, 2023
Visitors view ancient treasures during an exhibition titled "Masterpieces from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples" at the China Millennium Monument Art Museum in Beijing, June 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
A total of 70 sets of ancient Roman treasures including sculptures, frescoes, bronze and glassware, mosaics, and other art forms were on display in the exhibition, which kicked off on Monday in Beijing.
Photos
