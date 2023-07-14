Authentic China | How to create relief art with cement and steel

(People's Daily App) 15:18, July 14, 2023

Discover how coarse cement and robust steel bars are transformed into intricate and lifelike reliefs by skilled sculptors. Watch this video to explore the masterpieces and the steps involved in their creation.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Liao Yujia)

