Home>>
Authentic China | Molten marvels of colored glaze art
(People's Daily App) 15:43, July 04, 2023
From molten glass to delightful figurines, the captivating traditional process of crafting of "liu li" art pieces is as magical as the stories they tell. Witness the birth of a sheep, a pomegranate, and even a dinosaur from the fiery heat of a craftsperson's torch and blades.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rural artists brighten up country life in east China
- Literati artwork from Ming Dynasty
- How to turn a statue into a two-dimensional picture
- Masterpieces of ancient Rome on display in Beijing
- Art enriches cultural life in China's rural regions
- Pic story: French artist does lacquer art research and creation in Chongqing, SW China
- Museum in SW China's Chongqing brings art closer to public
- A tower of coins, balanced on the rim of a glass
- Bricks reimagined as works of art
- China Quyi Artists Association elects new head
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.