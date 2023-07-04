Authentic China | Molten marvels of colored glaze art

(People's Daily App) 15:43, July 04, 2023

From molten glass to delightful figurines, the captivating traditional process of crafting of "liu li" art pieces is as magical as the stories they tell. Witness the birth of a sheep, a pomegranate, and even a dinosaur from the fiery heat of a craftsperson's torch and blades.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)