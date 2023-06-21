Home>>
Literati artwork from Ming Dynasty
(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 21, 2023
Tonight we continue our series on Ming Dynasty art (1368-1644).
In this episode, host Chen Xuan looks at scenes from daily life from hundreds of years ago as depicted by two Ming Dynasty masters.
